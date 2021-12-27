Kalba condemn Al Wahda to first defeat in Adnoc Pro League

Al Wahda suffered their first defeat in the Adnoc Pro League at Kalba to leave Al Ain seven points clear at the top of the table.

Ousmane Camara and Ahmed Jeshak were on target for Kalba late in the game after Omar Khrbin had put the visitors ahead on 18 minutes in matchweek-11 at the Ittihad Kalba stadium on Sunday.

READ MORE Serhiy Rebrov praises Al Ain after win over Al Nasr

Wahda squandered scoring opportunities in the 2-1 reverse, including a spot kick from Brazilian Joao Pedro that was saved by Jamal Abdullah in the 68th minute.

Camara netted the equaliser on 75 minutes and Jeshak was on target six minutes later with a powerful shot from outside the area for Kalba’s third win in the league.

“A win against a big team like Al Wahda is always a good result for us,” the Kalba forward Jeshak said.

“I think we have done pretty well in the league so far and I don’t see why we can’t win against some of the more established teams. This result is a massive confidence booster for the players.

“For us, every match is a big opportunity to show what we can do and every win is a big accomplishment. Hopefully we can take this momentum forward.”

Shabab Al Ahli edged out Al Dhafra 1-0 to climb to third spot, trailing Wahda on goal difference.

Ahmad Noorollah fired in the winner with a stinging shot from outside the area on 72 minutes after his side wasted many chances in a match they dominated.

Sharjah continued their climb under new manager Cosmin Olaroiu, recording their third win in all competitions.

They fired three unanswered goals against Baniyas to take their points tally to 19 and move fourth in the table.

Caio Lucas scored off a free kick on 31 minutes and Saif Rashid doubled the lead three minutes later.

Gustavo Mueller sealed the game for the home side when he headed home a Caio cross on 75 minutes.