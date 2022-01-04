Chelsea and Liverpool stars selected after thrilling draw: Premier League team of the week

The Premier League's hectic period has come to an end and in terms of the title race, it is certainly advantage Manchester City.

The reigning champions got 2022 underway with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Arsenal on New Year's Day, and City now hold a 10-point lead at the top following the enthralling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge between nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday.

In between those matches, Tottenham continued their climb under Antonio Conte with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Watford and West Ham held off a Crystal Palace fightback to claim a 3-2 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Sunday's fixtures began with Brentford defeating Aston Villa 2-1 at home, before Everton's struggles continued with a 3-2 loss to Brighton at Goodison Park, while Leeds registered a vital 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Burnley.

Old Trafford hosted the final match of the round, where Wolves claimed a deserved 1-0 win against Manchester United on Monday night.

