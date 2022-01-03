Leeds v Burnley ratings: Dallas 8, Meslier 7; McNeil 5, Mee 7

Stuart Dallas and substitute Daniel James gave Leeds United a valuable 3-1 victory over Burnley, moving them eight points clear of the relegation zone on Sunday.

The hosts dominated the first half, taking the lead after Jack Harrison found the net in the 39th minute from a tight angle.

Burnley found their edge in attack after the introduction of top goalscorer Maxwel Cornet at the break, the Ivorian firing in a free kick from 25 metres out to stun Elland Road in the 54th minute.

Dallas then scored the crucial second goal for Leeds from the edge of the penalty area 13 minutes from time. James' stoppage-time header sealed a first win in five league games for Leeds.

"I don't ignore the situation we are in," Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa said. "Every week you have to prove yourself.

"Even if the performance today was a step forward, we need to maintain that level against any opponent. We showed a lot of commitment today."

"The biggest summary I can give you is that they played with an edge that we're still trying to find," Burnley manager Sean Dyche said.

"I have total belief in the players. I have so much respect and admiration for them and what they bring to the club."

