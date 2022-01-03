Burnley’s Matt Lowton hit by bottle and Man City's Rodri targeted by fans in tense weekend

It was not the start to the new year Premier League would have hoped for. The first two days of matches saw some forgettable scenes played out in the stands, with the players facing the brunt of the fans' ire.

On Saturday, Arsenal supporters directed their anger at Manchester City players, presumably upset at the officiating.

Gunners fans hurled plastic bottles and toilet rolls at City’s celebrating players after Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner at the Emirates Stadium. They were apparently upset after seeing a penalty appeal of their own denied in the first half.

Then on Sunday, it got even more dangerous at Elland Road. Leeds United boosted their survival bid following a 3-1 win against Burnley. However, the result was marred after Clarets defender Matt Lowton was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Lowton was struck in the face by a soft drink bottle as his teammates celebrated Maxwel Cornet's goal.