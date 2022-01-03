Aubameyang, Vlahovic, Trippier: Premier League January transfer window targets

Anthony Martial

Has tired of life on the margins after just 202 minutes of Premier League football this season. But the fact he started for France in September and was Manchester United’s players’ player of the year just 18 months ago shows his quality. Martial has the potential to be a catalytic signing, as Jesse Lingard was last January, but Sevilla had had a loan bid turned down.

Philippe Coutinho

Everton have been offered Coutinho. They probably aren’t alone in that as Barcelona look to get his huge salary off their wage bill. Yet, talented as he remains, Coutinho’s stock has fallen to such an extent that he may not get into many an elite club’s team while being too expensive for everyone else.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta’s ideal January would no doubt entail finding a taker for his deposed captain. Aubameyang’s massive salary and deteriorating goal return in the year render that less likely. But if everyone hopes Newcastle sign their unwanted players, Callum Wilson’s injury could make Aubameyang useful on Tyneside.

Kieran Trippier

“Trippier now has to decide if he wants to leave or not,” said Diego Simeone. The Champions League with Atletico Madrid or the possibility of the Championship with Newcastle? It may be the latter. Newcastle need full-backs, Trippier has played for Eddie Howe before and has long seemed keen to return to England. But it is a risk for a player who were wanted by Manchester United last summer.

Lucas Digne

Everton were swift to sign Vitaliy Mykolenko, getting Digne’s replacement before he is gone. Having spent £17 million on the Ukrainian, Everton are presumably keen to sell a France international with considerable value. But as Chelsea look for cover for injured left wing-back Ben Chilwell, they would probably prefer a loan deal.

Sven Botman

Newcastle have a desperate need for centre-backs. Among the many names touted — Conor Coady, James Tarkowski and Nat Phillips — Botman looks potentially the best. The Dutchman helped Lille win Ligue 1 last season. At 21, he should be a long-term investment, a player capable of figuring in stronger sides if and when Newcastle are higher up the table.

Dusan Vlahovic

Take Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland out of the equation and Vlahovic may be the most coveted striker to move in 2022. It is more likely to be in the summer but any hint Fiorentina are willing to sell may prompt bids for the 21-year-old Serbian, who has scored 39 club goals since the start of last season.

Joe Rodon

Highly rated and excellent for Wales, but he has only made eight league starts in 15 months at Tottenham. With Antonio Conte keen to recruit a defender this month, Rodon could be available on loan. He is expected to attract interest from a host of bottom-half clubs.

Ross Barkley

Even when many of Chelsea’s multitude of other midfielders have been sidelined or semi-fit recently, Barkley has often remained on the bench. He is last in the queue and, while Chelsea would prefer to sell him, they may have to settle for another loan deal, perhaps subsidising his wages.

Ben Brereton Diaz

The breakout star of first the Copa America and then the Championship reached 20 goals before the New Year. While Blackburn are in contention for promotion and can extend his contract for a year, until 2023, they might have to listen if clubs such as Brighton, Southampton or Leeds make an offer for the goalscoring winger.