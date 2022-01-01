Liverpool manager Klopp to miss Chelsea match after suspected positive Covid-19 result

Jurgen Klopp became the latest to get caught up in the new wave of coronavirus cases, with the Liverpool manager set to miss his side's crucial Premier League clash at Chelsea on Sunday after a suspected positive test.

Liverpool, trying to keep pace with league leaders Manchester City, will have Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders in charge for the match at Stamford Bridge.

Apart from Klopp, three other members of his backroom staff have tested positive. However, reports suggest Liverpool are not expected to ask for the match to be postponed yet.

“Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive Covid-19 test result,” Liverpool said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders will therefore lead the team at Stamford Bridge.”

No other Liverpool players have tested positive apart from the unnamed three previously confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

The Premier League has been hit hard by a number of positive cases over the last few weeks. In all, 18 league matches, including Liverpool's Boxing Day clash against Leeds United, have ben postponed since last month due to Covid-19 outbreaks and injuries.

The Reds were without the services of Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones in recent weeks after they were forced into isolation due to suspected positive results. The quartet returned to training earlier this week.

Liverpool are third in the league and one point behind second-placed Chelsea, but with a game in hand.