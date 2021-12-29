Southampton v Tottenham ratings: Ward-Prowse 8, Salisu 4; Kane 8, Alli 4

Antonio Conte became the first manager to remain unbeaten in the first seven league games in charge of Tottenham, but was disappointed as ten-man Southampton held on for a 1-1 draw against Spurs at St Mary's.

James Ward-Prowse gave Saints the lead midway through the first half, but the visitors moved up a gear when Mohammed Salisu tripped Heung-min Son to concede a penalty and pick up a second yellow before the break.

Harry Kane converted the spot kick before the England captain had a finely-taken second ruled out by VAR for a minor offside in the second half.

"It feels like a defeat. We're not happy. To play against 10 men for the majority of the game and not come away with a win is very disappointing," Spurs midfielder Harry Winks said. "I think we rushed it at times and tried to score too early and too quickly... we need to learn to be more patient with the ball."

"We have to be disappointed because you have to exploit the situation against 10 men," Conte said.

"To play after 44 hours is not easy because you need to recover from the last game," he added, referring to Sunday's win against Palace.

