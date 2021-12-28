Premier League midweek predictions: Chelsea belt Brighton, Manchester United bash Burnley

The Premier League action is coming thick and fast during the festive period - Covid allowing - and the teams have barely had time to recover from the last round before they are at it again.

After Manchester City scored six against Leicester on Boxing Day, Arsenal bagged five at Norwich, and Chelsea, Southampton and Tottenham all scored three, expect another goals fest in the midweek fixtures.

Crystal Palace get the action underway when they take on bottom club Norwich City, Tottenham visit Southampton and West Ham go to Watford before Tuesday's late, and best game, sees Liverpool travel to Leicester City.

All the action is later on Wednesday, with Chelsea facing Brighton at Stamford Bridge, and leaders Manchester City travelling to Brentford.

The three-days of fixtures concludes on Thursday when Newcastle go to Everton, and Manchester United take on Burnley at Old Trafford.

