Aubameyang or Martial? 10 potential signings for Saudi-backed Newcastle United

January transfer window dealings will be vital for the Premier League strugglers

Ian Oxborrow
Dec 18, 2021

Major signings during the January transfer window are often seen as a sign of desperation.

But given Newcastle United's struggles this season, it is wholesomely necessary - especially after the financial boost from their Saudi Arabia takeover.

They currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, with just one victory from 17 matches. Their 37 goals conceded is the most in the division, and they are only kept off the foot of the table by Norwich City's inferior goal difference.

Outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turning into an expensive embarrassment for Arsenal

It's a tall order for new manager Eddie Howe to keep them up, but he does at least have the January window to shake up his underperforming squad.

While they should have little trouble offering prospective players attractive wages, they may have more difficulty persuading those of a higher calibre to join what is at present a sinking ship.

Five months of regular Premier League football may be enticing in the short-term, but what if Newcastle are relegated?

Negotiations will certainly be tough should they target the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - out of favour at Arsenal - or a number of Manchester United's squad who aren't seeing much game time such as Anthony Martial.

