Aston Villa salaries 2021-22: Who are the highest paid stars at Villa Park?

Tyrone Mings, Danny Ings, Matty Cash - which player earns the most?

Dominic Hart
Dec 17, 2021

Aston Villa appointed Steven Gerrard as manager in November to replace Dean Smith, who was sacked after a run of five successive defeats.

The former Liverpool star and Rangers manager opened with a win against Brighton, and since his arrival Villa have steadily climbed the table.

Who is the highest paid star at Aston Villa?

Danny Ings became an Aston Villa player in August 2021, completing a move from Southampton, and immediately became the club's top earner with a weekly salary of £120,000, or £6.24m a year, according to spotrac.com. That puts him ahead of Tyrone Mings and Bertrand Traore.

The top 10 highest paid Aston Villa players in 2021-2022

1. Danny Ings, £120,000 a week

2. Tyrone Mings, £80,000 a week

3. Bertrand Traore, £78,000 a week

4= Emiliano Buendia, £75,000 a week

4= Ollie Watkins, £75,000 a week

6= Axel Tuanzea, £50,000 a week

6= Ashley Young, £50,000 a week

8. Morgan Sanson, £48,000 a week

9. Emiliano Martinez, £47,000 a week

10. Keinan Davis, £45,000 a week

Updated: December 17th 2021, 7:35 AM
