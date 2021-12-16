Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero's glittering career - in pictures

Striker Sergio Aguero has called time on a glittering career after a heart condition meant his summer move to Spanish giants Barcelona came to an abrupt end after just five appearances.

The 33-year-old Argentine came off the pitch due to breathing problems during Barca's La Liga game against Alaves at the end of October and was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat that has forced him into early retirement.

Aguero started his career with Independiente in Argentina before joining Atletico Madrid in 2006. But it is his spell with Premier League side Manchester City that he will be most remembered for.

He spent a decade at the English club from 2011 before departing at the end of last season for Barcelona as City's all-time top scorer with 260 goals in just under 400 appearances.

Aguero won five league titles, as well as one FA Cup and six League Cups. He scored 20 league goals or more in six seasons with City and is the highest overseas goalscorer in Premier League history.

He is also the fourth-highest scorer of all time in the division with 184 goals, behind Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andrew Cole.

