Arsenal v West Ham ratings: Saka 8, Lacazette 8; Fabianski 8, Coufal 5

Arsenal replaced West Ham in the Premier League’s top four after beating them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

Martinelli put the Gunners ahead three minutes into the second half before West Ham were reduced to 10 men when Vladimir Coufal was sent off following a challenge on Alexandre Lacazette.

The resulting penalty by Lacazette, in the 69th minute, was saved by ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, but substitute Smith Rowe then doubled the hosts’ lead with three minutes of normal time remaining.

After recording a second win in five days with now ex-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the squad following a breach of discipline, Arsenal leapfrog the Hammers into fourth place.

