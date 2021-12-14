Premier League predicitons: Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in goals blitz

We pick out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight games

Gareth Cox
Dec 14, 2021

The shadow of Covid-19 looms large over the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Brentford's home game with Manchester United has already bit the dust, while Tottenham Hotspur — whose game against Brighton was called-off due to a surge in positive cases at the London club — could well see their match with Leicester meet a similar fate.

READ MORE
Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester share top billing: Premier League team of the week

Tuesday's schedule — a game down due to Manchester United's coronavirus outbreak — sees Norwich City play host to Aston Villa, while Manchester City battle Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

On Wednesday, Brighton entertain Wolves, Burnley take on Watford at Turf Moor, while Crystal Palace tackle Southampton and Arsenal face West Ham United in London.

Leicester versus Tottenham takes place at the King Power Stadium — Covid allowing — on Thursday, Chelsea are at home to Everton, while Liverpool against Newcastle on Merseyside brings the midweek games to a close.

In the gallery above, you can see our predictions for the matches. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: December 14th 2021, 12:35 PM
Premier LeagueManchester CityLiverpoolChelsea
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Premier League predicitons: Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool in goals blitz
An image that illustrates this article UAE FA to appoint new national team committee to assess Fifa Arab Cup exit
An image that illustrates this article Guardiola: Sterling's ability to 'never give up' behind City resurgence
An image that illustrates this article Brentford v Man United postponed after Covid outbreak at Carrington