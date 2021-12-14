Premier League predicitons: Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in goals blitz

The shadow of Covid-19 looms large over the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Brentford's home game with Manchester United has already bit the dust, while Tottenham Hotspur — whose game against Brighton was called-off due to a surge in positive cases at the London club — could well see their match with Leicester meet a similar fate.

Tuesday's schedule — a game down due to Manchester United's coronavirus outbreak — sees Norwich City play host to Aston Villa, while Manchester City battle Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

On Wednesday, Brighton entertain Wolves, Burnley take on Watford at Turf Moor, while Crystal Palace tackle Southampton and Arsenal face West Ham United in London.

Leicester versus Tottenham takes place at the King Power Stadium — Covid allowing — on Thursday, Chelsea are at home to Everton, while Liverpool against Newcastle on Merseyside brings the midweek games to a close.

