Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester share top billing: Premier League team of the week

The Premier League's top three all bagged maximum points in another weekend of drama in England's top flight.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was given an outstanding reception when he returned to Anfield as manager of Aston Villa, and saw his new side slip to a narrow 1-0 defeat with the incredible Mohamed Salah netting the winner.

Leaders Manchester City edged out Wolves 1-0 in a hard-fought contest against in which Raheem Sterling converted a penalty to reach 100 Premier League goals and Raul Jimenez was dismissed for two yellow-card offences within seconds of each other near the end of the first half.

Chelsea kept up the pressure with a breathtaking 3-2 win against Leeds United, with Jorginho's stoppage-time penalty making sure of the points.

Elsewhere, Newcastle's miserable season continued when they were hammered 4-0 by Leicester, and Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Manchester United edged past Norwich.

