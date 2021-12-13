Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester share top billing: Premier League team of the week

Big three all claim victories in a tight battle at the top

Richard Jolly
Dec 13, 2021

The Premier League's top three all bagged maximum points in another weekend of drama in England's top flight.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was given an outstanding reception when he returned to Anfield as manager of Aston Villa, and saw his new side slip to a narrow 1-0 defeat with the incredible Mohamed Salah netting the winner.

READ MORE
Mohamed Salah reaches 21 goals in an incredible season for Liverpool - in pictures

Leaders Manchester City edged out Wolves 1-0 in a hard-fought contest against in which Raheem Sterling converted a penalty to reach 100 Premier League goals and Raul Jimenez was dismissed for two yellow-card offences within seconds of each other near the end of the first half.

Chelsea kept up the pressure with a breathtaking 3-2 win against Leeds United, with Jorginho's stoppage-time penalty making sure of the points.

Elsewhere, Newcastle's miserable season continued when they were hammered 4-0 by Leicester, and Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Manchester United edged past Norwich.

To see which 11 players make the team of the week, check out the photo gallery above.

Updated: December 13th 2021, 6:06 AM
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalBrentford
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester share top billing: Premier League team of the week
An image that illustrates this article Benzema stars as Real Madrid restore eight-point lead in La Liga
An image that illustrates this article Crystal Palace v Everton ratings: Gallagher 9, Guehi 8; Doucoure 5, Gray 5
An image that illustrates this article Barca ratings v Osasuna: Gavi 8, Pique 8, Busquets 7, Frenkie de Jong 5