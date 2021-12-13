Crystal Palace v Everton ratings: Gallagher 9, Guehi 8; Doucoure 5, Gray 5

Back to winning ways for Vieira's side but more misery for Benitez

Adam Brown
Dec 13, 2021

A brace from Conor Gallagher helped Crystal Palace return to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at home to Everton in the Premier League.

After losing their previous three matches, a first win since the beginning of November was much needed for Eagles boss Patrick Vieira but well deserved, with James Tomkins also on target for the hosts.

READ MORE
Newcastle in 'huge fight' to avoid relegation after emphatic defeat at Leicester City

Salomon Rondon pulled one back for the Toffees with 70 minutes played but Rafael Benitez’s side were largely toothless again and suffered a seventh defeat from their last nine games.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: December 13th 2021, 3:29 AM
FootballCrystal PalaceEvertonPremier League
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Benzema stars as Real Madrid restore eight-point lead in La Liga
An image that illustrates this article Crystal Palace v Everton ratings: Gallagher 9, Guehi 8; Doucoure 5, Gray 5
An image that illustrates this article Barca ratings v Osasuna: Gavi 8, Pique 8, Busquets 7, Frenkie de Jong 5
An image that illustrates this article More heartbreak for Barca as Osasuna snatch draw with late strike