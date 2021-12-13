Crystal Palace v Everton ratings: Gallagher 9, Guehi 8; Doucoure 5, Gray 5

A brace from Conor Gallagher helped Crystal Palace return to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at home to Everton in the Premier League.

After losing their previous three matches, a first win since the beginning of November was much needed for Eagles boss Patrick Vieira but well deserved, with James Tomkins also on target for the hosts.

Salomon Rondon pulled one back for the Toffees with 70 minutes played but Rafael Benitez’s side were largely toothless again and suffered a seventh defeat from their last nine games.

