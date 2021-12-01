Newcastle v Norwich player ratings: Clark 0, Wilson 6; Sargent 4, Pukki 7

Newcastle United's wait for a first win of the season goes on after a 1-1 draw with Norwich City at St James' Park on Tuesday.

The Magpies, who are bottom of the Premier League with just seven points from 14 games, suffered a nightmare start when defender Ciaran Clark was sent-off for a professional foul on Norwich striker Teemu Pukki after only 10 minutes.

The red card left Eddie Howe's team with a mountain to climb but they responded with a committed performance, albeit managing only one shot on target all match.

That came came just after the hour when Callum Wilson scored from the penalty spot - after Federico Fernandez's header struck the raised arm of Billy Gilmour - although Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul managed to get a hand to the strike but failed to keep it out.

Newcastle looked set for what would have been a huge victory against the second-botton Canaries until 11 minutes from time when keeper Martin Dubravka failed to deal with a ball into the box and substitute Dimitris Giannoulis picked out Pukki who volleyed superbly into the top corner.

Norwich almost grabbed a late winner but Dubravka saved from another substitute in Pierre Lees-Melou.

The point lifts Dean Smith's side above Burnley into 18th place, while Newcastle remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

"I thought the crowd would get us over the line," said Magpies manager Howe. "I felt the players showed real resilience, which we’re going to need for the upcoming matches.

"The challenge ahead is huge. We’re under no illusions as to the size of the task we face. We need to get the wins we need – draws aren’t going to be enough."

Krul admitted Norwich should have capitalised on their advantage. "Before the game you'd probably have said a point would be alright," he said. "If you play against 10 men for 80 minutes you're disappointed not to get three points."