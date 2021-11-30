Premier League predictions: Liverpool win Merseyside derby, Man United beat Arsenal

There has barely been time to draw breath and another round of Premier Leagues are upon us already.

The bottom-of-the-table clash between winless Newcastle United and Norwich City on Tyneside kicks-off proceedings on Tuesday, with Leeds United facing Crystal Palace later that night.

Wednesday's action begins with Southampton versus Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium, Watford play host to Chelsea, West Ham entertain Brighton, and Wolves face Burnley in the midlands. Later that night, Aston Villa tackle Manchester City at Villa Park and Everton clash with Liverpool in a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

On Thursday, Tottenham Hotspur are at home to Brentford, while Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford. Less than two days later, the next round of fixtures are underway.

