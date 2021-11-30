Premier League predictions: Liverpool win Merseyside derby, Man United beat Arsenal

Picking out the winners and losers from the latest round of English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox
Nov 30, 2021

There has barely been time to draw breath and another round of Premier Leagues are upon us already.

The bottom-of-the-table clash between winless Newcastle United and Norwich City on Tyneside kicks-off proceedings on Tuesday, with Leeds United facing Crystal Palace later that night.

Wednesday's action begins with Southampton versus Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium, Watford play host to Chelsea, West Ham entertain Brighton, and Wolves face Burnley in the midlands. Later that night, Aston Villa tackle Manchester City at Villa Park and Everton clash with Liverpool in a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

On Thursday, Tottenham Hotspur are at home to Brentford, while Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford. Less than two days later, the next round of fixtures are underway.

In the gallery above, you can see our predictions for the midweek games. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: November 30th 2021, 3:20 AM
