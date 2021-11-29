'Perfect signing' Jota and Vardy at the double: Premier League team of the week

Liverpool's imperious form continued with another 4-0 thrashing, with hapless Southampton on the receiving end this week.

Victory was inspired by Diogo Jota's first-half double, with Liverpool manager hailing the Portuguese after the game as "the perfect signing".

Jamie Vardy ended a five-match goal drought with a brace of his own as Leicester City got back to winning ways against Watford.

Thiago Silva was decisive at both ends as Chelsea came back to earn a point against Manchester United at home. The Chelsea captain was flawless in defence and also won the penalty that Jorginho converted for the Blues' equaliser.

