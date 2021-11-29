'Perfect signing' Jota and Vardy at the double: Premier League team of the week

Jota's brace helps Liverpool to 4-0 win over Southampton while Vardy strikes twice in Leicester's victory over Watford

Steve Luckings
Nov 29, 2021

Liverpool's imperious form continued with another 4-0 thrashing, with hapless Southampton on the receiving end this week.

Victory was inspired by Diogo Jota's first-half double, with Liverpool manager hailing the Portuguese after the game as "the perfect signing".

Jamie Vardy ended a five-match goal drought with a brace of his own as Leicester City got back to winning ways against Watford.

Thiago Silva was decisive at both ends as Chelsea came back to earn a point against Manchester United at home. The Chelsea captain was flawless in defence and also won the penalty that Jorginho converted for the Blues' equaliser.

To see who else makes our team of the week, check out the gallery above.

Updated: November 29th 2021, 10:53 AM
LiverpoolChelseaLeicester CityPremier League
