Manchester City v West Ham player ratings: Gundogan 8, Sterling 7; Rice 8, Antonio 6

Goals from midfielders Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandino earned Manchester City a 2-1 Premier League victory over West Ham United at a snow-swept Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Captain Gundogan opened the scoring after 33 minutes when he turned home a deflected Riyad Mahrez effort at the far-post. The second did not come until the final minute when substitute Fernandinho found the target from the edge of the box three minutes after coming on.

Manuel Lanzini pulled one back for West Ham with the final kick of the game, as City moved back into second spot behind leaders Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with Manchester United later on Sunday.

City manager Pep Guardiola said: “The amount of chances we created, especially in the first half, in the conditions that both teams played in — it was a huge victory for us, for the effort of the players and the performance.

“We didn't concede much. We defended the set-pieces really well and counter-attacks we controlled.

“We could maybe make another speed, another rhythm but weather conditions didn't allow us to do it and it was a good performance from us.”