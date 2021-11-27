Qatar World Cup 2022: Italy and Portugal on collision course in play-offs

Italy and Portugal could face off for a spot at the 2022 Qatar World Cup after they were drawn in the same path for the play-offs.

The 12 teams - 10 of which finished runners-up in their groups - were split into three four-team paths, each with its own one-match semi-finals and final. Seeded teams were guaranteed a home game in the semis.

The winning team from each path qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar, meaning Italy and Portugal cannot both progress.

Italy, who won the Euros earlier this year, and 2016 European champions Portugal will play their semi-final games at home against North Macedonia and Turkey, respectively.

Should the two heavyweights advance, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will have home advantage in the final.

"It could have been a little better," Italy coach Roberto Mancini told RAI2. "As we would have gladly avoided them [Portugal], probably they too would have avoided us. We will have to play a great match [against North Macedonia)] then we will see in the final."

Failure to advance would be a major blow for four-time world champions Italy, who did not reach the 2018 edition when they were knocked out by Sweden in the play-offs, the first time they had missed out on qualification in 60 years.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Jorginho of Italy reacts after the missing a penalty during the World Cup qualifier against Switzerland at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Getty

Portugal captain Ronaldo, the leading scorer in men's international football, has scored in the last four World Cups but the 36-year-old's side must get past Turkey first.

"We can't count them out. They always put on a fight against their rivals," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said of Turkey, refusing to discuss a potential final with Italy.

"We can't look back and analyse now what they did in the Euros [where Turkey lost all three group games]. We need to look in depth at the way they play, but what we really need is to be prepared to those matches."

Wales, who are looking to make their first World Cup in 64 years, were drawn in the same path as Scotland, who have not qualified since 1998.

"We've given ourselves a great opportunity. We've worked ever so hard to finish second and get that home draw. We've got everything to play for," Wales manager Robert Page told the BBC.

The playoff semi-finals and finals will be played from March 24-29.

🏠 See which semi-final winners will have a home draw in the final ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EYuyXzKmwn — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2021

Fifa also held the draw for the intercontinental playoffs where the Asian qualifier will play a team from South America while one from the Concacaf region faces Oceania's qualifier.

Full semi-final draw

Scotland v Ukraine

Wales v Austria

Russia v Poland

Sweden v Czech Republic

Portugal v Turkey

Italy v North Macedonia

Final draw

Wales or Austria v Scotland or Ukraine

Russia v Poland v Sweden or Czech Republic

Portugal or Turkey v Italy or North Macedonia