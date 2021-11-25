Eric Cantona bizarrely names himself as new Manchester United manager

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has announced himself as the new Manchester United manager.

The Frenchman posted a video of himself on Instagram in which he says: "Hello my friends, I would like to tell you in exclusivity that I am the new manager of Manchester United. I will tell you later the name of my great staff. See you soon."

The club has not commented on the video, or made any official announcement as to who will take the managerial role following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure earlier this week.

While United went down the route of appointing a popular former player in Solskjaer and have Michael Carrick currently in a temporary manager role, Cantona has no football managerial experience.

Following his retirement from the game in 1997 he went into acting.

Cantona proved a huge hit during his time at the club as a player. He won the Premier League on four occasions after joining from Leeds United, and also lifted the FA Cup twice.

However, he was involved in controversy in January 1995 when, having been shown a red card for kicking Crystal Palace's Richard Shaw, he then lashed out at a member of the crowd with a "kung-fu kick". He was banned from football and returned to action in October 1995.

United meanwhile have interviewed former Lyon coach Rudi Garcia for the position of interim manager, The National revealed.

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has also been spoken to, according to reports, while Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be top of the list for a permanent appointment, which the club plan to make at the end of the season.

__________________

Solskjaer's signings at Man United - hit or miss?

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Odion Ighalo - The Nigerian striker became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first singing in January 2020 when he moved to Old Trafford on loan. Made 23 appearances for United, scoring five goals, but was always just a stop-gap. Verdict: MISS. PA

__________________

United started what will surely be a brief period under Carrick with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday to their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho were on the scoresheet to offer some relief to the club and its fans after a wretched run of form which led to Solskjaer's departure.