Villarreal v Manchester United ratings: Rulli 5, Danjuma 4; De Gea 8, Ronaldo 7

Managerless Manchester United booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 2-0 win at Villarreal.

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick took charge at El Madrigal following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and was indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for some fine saves before they eventually broke the deadlock with 12 minutes left though Cristiano Ronaldo’s instinctive lob from the edge of the penalty area.

Jadon Sancho added a second during stoppage time, crashing the ball in off the crossbar after a swift counter-attack for his first United goal.

The victory put United through to the knockout stage with a game to spare.

