Villarreal v Manchester United ratings: Rulli 5, Danjuma 4; De Gea 8, Ronaldo 7

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick watches United qualify for knockout stages of Champions League

Harry Kettle | 
Andy Mitten
Nov 24, 2021

Managerless Manchester United booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 2-0 win at Villarreal.

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick took charge at El Madrigal following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and was indebted to goalkeeper David De Gea for some fine saves before they eventually broke the deadlock with 12 minutes left though Cristiano Ronaldo’s instinctive lob from the edge of the penalty area.

READ MORE
Hit or miss: rating all 14 of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United signings

Jadon Sancho added a second during stoppage time, crashing the ball in off the crossbar after a swift counter-attack for his first United goal.

The victory put United through to the knockout stage with a game to spare.

You can see the player ratings from the game in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: November 24th 2021, 3:13 AM
FootballChampions LeagueManchester UnitedVillarreal Cf
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Atletico under pressure for Milan battle as Liverpool become kingmakers
An image that illustrates this article Chelsea v Juventus ratings: James 9, Hudson-Odoi 8; Chiesa 5, Morata 6
An image that illustrates this article Salah, Van Dijk and Mane train with Liverpool ahead of Porto clash - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Villarreal v Manchester United ratings: Rulli 5, Danjuma 4; De Gea 8, Ronaldo 7