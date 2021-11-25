Declan Rice and Michail Antonio train with West Ham ahead of Euro clash - in pictures

West Ham United can secure top spot in their Europa League group if they defeat Rapid Vienna in Austria on Thursday.

The Premier League side lead Group H - three points ahead of Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb - having won three and drawn one of their four matches so far. Rapid are bottom on three points, one behind Belgian outfit Genk.

The tie will be played without fans of either club at the Allianz Stadion after Austria went into a national lockdown on Monday following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

David Moyes’ side are guaranteed passage to the knockout stages, but finishing first in the group will mean avoiding a next-round tie with a team who will have dropped out of the Champions League group stage.

West Ham saw their seven-match unbeaten run in the Premier League come to an end when they were beaten by Wolves at the weekend. But the Hammers remain fourth in the table and will take on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals of the League Cup next month.

In-form England midfielder Declan Rice was out on the training pitch on Wednesday, along with the likes of Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes has picked a strong line-up throughout the current Euro campaign but the likes of Issa Diop, Mark Noble, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko will all be in the running for a call-up from their usual spot on the bench for the match on Thursday.