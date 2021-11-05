West Ham ratings v Genk: Issa Diop 5, Declan Rice 7, Said Benrahma 9

A late own-goal by Tomas Soucek denied David Moyes a win on his 1,000th game as manager that saw West Ham United draw 2-2 with Genk in the Europa League.

Moyes again went with a strong team for the competition but they started slowly and Genk took the lead after four minutes.

Joseph Paintsil picked up Junya Ito's fine through-ball, left the lumbering Issa Diop in his wake before firing a low shot into the net that goalkeeper Alphonse Areola should have stopped.

In the second half, Said Benrahma took the game by the scruff of the neck with a series of attacking runs at the Genk defence.

It was no surprise when the Algerian levelled the scored with a smart finish from a Vladimir Coufal pull back just before the hour mark.

Benrahma looked to have earned his team all three points eight minutes from the end when he surged through the defence before firing a low shot into the net.

But it wasn't to be for Moyes when Soucek turned a cross into his own net with three minutes left as West Ham dropped points for the first time in Group H.

West Ham, though, remain in pole position at the top of the table with 10 points from four games, four points clear of Dinamo Zagreb.

Dinamo Zagreb's 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna in Thursday's late fixture means the Hammers' place in the knockout stages is in the bag with two games left.

“Bit frustrated. We dominated in the second half and we should have taken more of the chances we had,” said West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell after the match.

“We just couldn’t get going at times in the first half. We’ve done well in the group with 10 points from four games. We want to top the group and finish strong.

“We’ve congratulated the manager on 1,000 games. It’s incredible, it’s something special.”

