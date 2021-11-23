Sergio Ramos expected to make first appearance for PSG against Manchester City

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is likely to make his long-awaited first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Ramos, 35, has not played for the Parisians since joining from Real Madrid in July due to calf muscle issues. He had missed most of the previous season and Spain's Euro 2020 campaign through injury.

The defender has trained for three weeks without interruption. Ramos was named in manager Mauricio Pochettino's 23-man squad for the visit to Manchester, where his side will be looking to clinch their place in the knockout stage.

He is likely to be on the bench for the clash between the top two in the group with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe starting in central defence.

Ramos arrived in Paris with a glittering record, having won the 2010 World Cup, two European Championships and four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.

Manchester City lead the group on nine points, one clear of PSG, with Belgian side Club Brugge third and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig propping up the table with two matches remaining.

Victory would clinch the French side's place in the next stage while defeat would end their hopes of finishing top of the group and being seeded for the last-16 draw.