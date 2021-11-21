Messi 'very happy' after scoring first Ligue 1 goal in PSG's win over Nantes - in pictures

Lionel Messi came to the rescue for 10-man Paris Saint-Germain as they strengthened their grip at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win over Nantes.

Messi’s first league goal for PSG, and his deflected strike for a Dennis Appiah own-goal, dug his side out of a hole after goalkeeper Keylor Navas was sent off with 25 minutes remaining.

"I'm happy with this first goal, I really wanted it. I had several chances before in this match and in the previous matches," said Messi.

"I am very happy with this first goal in the league, I had already scored in the Champions League. I had chances but I didn't convert them. I am very happy."

Randal Kolo Muani had hauled Nantes level in the 76th minute after Kylian Mbappe’s early opener for the hosts.

The result left PSG with 37 points from 14 games ahead of a Champions League trip to Manchester City on Wednesday, while Nantes are 11th on 18 points.

Elsewhere in France, Rennes ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at home to Montpellier.