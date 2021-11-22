Vinicius Jr on target as Real Madrid return to top of La Liga - in pictures

Vinicius Junior was one of four Real Madrid goalscorers as they Spanish league leaders thrashed Granada on Sunday.

The Brazilian scored his 10th goal of the season in a comfortable 4-1 win for Carlo Ancelotti's side as they regained top spot in La Liga.

Marco Asensio and Nacho put Madrid two up inside the opening half-hour at Los Carmenes, where Granada briefly made a game of it when Luis Suarez pulled a goal back, only to be blown away in the second half.

Vinicius then applied the finishing touch to a sumptuous Madrid passing move to make it 3-0. Home hopes of a comeback were derailed when Monchu was sent off with 23 minutes left for a crunching challenge on Vinicius and Ferland Mendy sealed victory with a goal on 76 minutes.

Defeat left Granada 18th in the table, four points off the bottom.

“It’s hard to get into rhythm after an international break but we are happy with our performance. We played a great game,” Asensio told reporters after scoring his first goal since September.

“We have an intense schedule until Christmas [eight games in 30 days] and we need extra focus to go through this period,” he added.

Madrid now turn their attention to Wednesday's Champions League game away at Sheriff Tiraspol, with qualification to the last-16 not yet secured.

Inter Milan are two points behind in Group D and Sheriff only one point further back.

Madrid, though, appear to be hitting their stride after recording their fourth consecutive win and extending their unbeaten run to seven in all competitions. They face second-placed Sevilla next weekend.

Vinicius has been key and the Brazilian was on target again versus Granada, making it double figures for goals in a season for the first time for Madrid. He already has four more than he managed in the entirety of last term.