Real Madrid unveil impressive new retractable pitch system for Santiago Bernabeu stadium

The days of muddy pitches left to fight against the elements of a heavy winter appear to be long gone. Just see what Real Madrid are doing.

The Spanish giants' Santiago Bernabeu stadium is undergoing renovation work and part of that includes an impressive pitch removal and storage system.

The club released a video showing how the retractable pitch would work and how it would allow the stadium to host events other than football.

These could include the likes of American Football, tennis and concerts.

The pitch system would see the grass divided up into trays which are able to slide underground to reveal an artificial surface underneath.

While the grass is stored underground it is treated with climate control, an irrigation system, UV treatment. A hydraulic elevator then lifts it back up to surface level when it needs to be used again.

A retractable roof has also been added to the stadium, which has a capacity of 81,000.

The work is reportedly set to be completed in 2022.

Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at the Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday to move them clear at the top of Group D.

Real are second in La Liga, one point behind leaders Real Sociedad.