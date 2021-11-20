Bayern Munich suffer shock defeat at struggling Augsburg

Bayern Munich crashed to a shock defeat as the Bundesliga leaders were beaten 2-1 by Augsburg at the WWK Arena.

The hosts, who had only won twice in the league this season coming into the match, went 2-0 up in the first half through Mads Pedersen in the 23rd minute and a 35th-minute Andre Hahn header.

Robert Lewandowski replied in the 38th minute but Julian Nagelsmann’s team dropped points for only the third time this season.

"It was not an undeserved win for Augsburg," Nagelsmann said. "I am disappointed and for the first time as Bayern coach really frustrated.

"We did not use the large spaces we had in the first half. We made mistakes with possession. We had a numerical advantage in midfield but did not use it. We did not go over the wings when we also could.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski applauds fans after the match. Reuters

"Then we were 2-0 back. At the end what we did was not enough to get a point."

Thomas Muller played his 600th game for Bayern in all competitions but they were missing three players through Covid quarantine, including midfielder Joshua Kimmich who is out again for a week after contact with an infected person.

The champions remain four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who host Stuttgart on Saturday.

Augsburg move up from 16th to 15th, swapping places in the table with Stuttgart.