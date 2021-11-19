Mohamed Salah to auction Old Trafford hat-trick shirt to raise funds for animal charity

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah has announced he is auctioning off his Liverpool shirt from the historic 5-0 win over Manchester United last month.

READ MORE Have Arsenal turned a corner or another false dawn? Liverpool test could reveal the truth

Salah, 29, became the first opposition player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford when Liverpool cruised to victory over their fierce rivals on October 24.

Now the shirt Salah wore will go under the hammer in an attempt to raise money for an animal chairty.

"I will be donating, for auction, the jersey I used in the match of 24 Oct. 2021 against Manchester United, with all proceeds of the auction to go to an animal charity in Egypt," Salah wrote onn Twitter. "I will let you know where and how to bid."

Salah has been in scintillating form for Liverpool so far this season, scoring 10 goals in 11 Premier League games to lead the top-scorers charts. He also has five goals in four Champions League appearances to help Liverpool advance to the last 16 as Group B winners.

After a defeat at West Ham before the international break, which ended Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten run, Salah and his teammates return to action against an in-form Arsenal side at Anfield on Saturday evening.