Smith Rowe trains with England for World Cup qualifier after maiden call-up - in pictures

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe took part in England's training session on Tuesday after earning his first senior team call-up for the World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Smith Rowe was set to join England's Under-21s set-up, but instead is with Gareth Southgate's senior squad at St George's Park.

The 21-year-old has been in good form for Arsenal this season, appearing in all their league games and scoring in his third straight top-flight match during Sunday's 1-0 home win against Watford.

England are on top of Group I, three points ahead of Poland. Southgate's Euro 2020 runners-up will qualify for the World Cup by taking at least four points from games at home to Albania and away in San Marino three days later.

Meanwhile, Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Chelsea's Mason Mount are unavailable due to fitness issues.

Chelsea midfielder Mount will be monitored after his arrival at St George's Park was delayed because of recent dental surgery while United left back Shaw is following concussion protocol following a head injury in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Forward Rashford has opted to remain with Manchester United to focus on regaining full fitness while Ward-Prowse misses out due to illness.