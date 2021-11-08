Arsenal v Watford ratings: White 8, Smith Rowe 8; Kucka 4, Foster 8

Arsenal climbed to fifth in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory against 10-man Watford on Sunday, making it a memorable day for Mikel Arteta on his 100th game as Gunners manager.

Emile Smith Rowe broke the deadlock in the second half after Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster had kept the hosts at bay. Juraj Kucka was dismissed late on at the Emirates Stadium, making Arsenal's job easier.

The three points mean Arsenal, unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, moved ahead of Brighton and Manchester United.

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a poor day, missing his second-successive penalty. But Arteta said the Gunners captain will remain on spot-kick duty.

"He will stay on penalties if he is happy to do so," Arteta said.

"You will miss if you take penalties, that is part of your career and the job and we will try to help him."

