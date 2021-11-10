Paul Pogba to miss several matches for Manchester United following injury

Manchester United have revealed that midfielder Paul Pogba is set for an extended spell on the sidelines following his injury on international duty with France this week.

Pogba sustained a right thigh injury during training on Monday and the French football federation confirmed the 28-year-old will miss the World Cup qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Finland.

On Wednesday, the Premier League club stated that Pogba is expected to miss “several upcoming matches”, potentially ruling him out of Manchester United's final two Champions League group games and matches with Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.

United said Pogba was undergoing “treatment and further evaluation” in Manchester.

“As you can see, I got a little injured, hopefully it’s not too bad,” Pogba said in a video on Instagram.

“I’m going to do probably another scan in those days to see how bad it is. We’re here but we’re going to come back strong, you already know.”

Pogba has been serving a domestic suspension for United after getting sent off against Liverpool last month after coming on as a substitute, meaning he has missed the team’s last two Premier League games. As part of his three-match domestic suspension, Pogba was already unavailable for the November 20 trip to Watford.