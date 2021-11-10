Paul Pogba to miss several matches for Manchester United following injury

Midfielder picks up thigh injury during training with France for World Cup qualifiers

The National
Nov 10, 2021

Manchester United have revealed that midfielder Paul Pogba is set for an extended spell on the sidelines following his injury on international duty with France this week.

Pogba sustained a right thigh injury during training on Monday and the French football federation confirmed the 28-year-old will miss the World Cup qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Finland.

Read more
Ronaldo and Fernandes train for World Cup qualifier after Manchester pain - in pictures

On Wednesday, the Premier League club stated that Pogba is expected to miss “several upcoming matches”, potentially ruling him out of Manchester United's final two Champions League group games and matches with Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.

United said Pogba was undergoing “treatment and further evaluation” in Manchester.

“As you can see, I got a little injured, hopefully it’s not too bad,” Pogba said in a video on Instagram.

“I’m going to do probably another scan in those days to see how bad it is. We’re here but we’re going to come back strong, you already know.”

Pogba has been serving a domestic suspension for United after getting sent off against Liverpool last month after coming on as a substitute, meaning he has missed the team’s last two Premier League games. As part of his three-match domestic suspension, Pogba was already unavailable for the November 20 trip to Watford.

Manchester City dominate United in derby

Image 1 of 15

Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal against Manchester United in the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday, November 6, 2021. PA

Updated: November 10th 2021, 11:53 AM
FootballPremier LeagueManchester United
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Pogba to miss several matches for Manchester United following injury
An image that illustrates this article Van Marwijk calls on UAE to show courage in World Cup test in South Korea
An image that illustrates this article Eddie Howe leads Newcastle training for the first time - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Ronaldo, Fernandes train for World Cup qualifier after derby loss - in pictures