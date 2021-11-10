Ronaldo and Fernandes train for World Cup qualifier after Manchester pain - in pictures

Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were back in training on Tuesday, but this time in national colours as Portugal prepared for their World Cup 2022 qualifier against Ireland on Thursday.

The mood in the Manchester camp is sombre after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost the derby to Manchester City 2-0, placing the club sixth in the table and piling more pressure on the manager.

Ronaldo and Fernandes would be glad to be in a markedly more relaxed Portuguese dressing room. Portugal thrashed Luxembourg 5-0 in their last Group A World Cup qualifier with Ronaldo netting a hat-trick.

Ronaldo thus extended his international goals record to 115 in 182 games. The hat-trick in Faro also saw Ronaldo become the first player to net 10 international hat-tricks.

Fernando Santos' team are currently one point behind table-toppers Serbia in the group but have a game in hand. The two sides face off on Saturday.

However, Portugal will have one area of concern. Manchester City star Bernardo Silva missed Portugal's training on Tuesday, with the national federation stating that Silva was suffering from muscle fatigue.