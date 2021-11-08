Gerrard early favourite to succeed Smith: 5 potential replacements at Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard has been installed as the favourite to be named new Aston Villa manager following Dean Smith's dismissal on Sunday.

Smith became the Premier League's fifth managerial casualty of the season on Sunday following a fifth successive defeat for Villa that left them languishing in 15th in the table.

Friday's 1-0 loss to Southampton proved to be the 50-year-old's final match in charge after three years at the helm.

Gerrard's work at Scottish champions Rangers has not gone unnoticed south of the border. Since taking charge at Ibrox in 2018 Gerrard has re-established the Glasgow giants as a Premiership force and delivered a first league title in 10 years last season, ending Celtic's stranglehold.

Rangers are four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and are in the running to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League. It remains to be seen whether the Liverpool legend would see a move to a struggling Villa midway through the campaign aligns with his ambitions to one day manage in the English Premier League.

Also in the running are two of Gerrard's former England colleagues.

Former Villa assistant coach John Terry is being linked with the vacant post, as is the out-of-work Frank Lampard.