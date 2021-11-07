Lampard favourite to replace Farke: 5 potential replacements at Norwich

Frank Lampard is being linked with a return to Premier League management to replace Daniel Farke at Norwich City.

Former Chelsea manager Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by the Blues on January 25, 2021. The former England midfielder had previously managed Championship side Derby County, whom he narrowly missed out on guiding to the Premier League in 2019.

Farke, 45, was sacked Saturday hours after finally guiding the Canaries to a first Premier League win of the season against Brentford.

Norwich are bottom of the Premier League having only amassed five points from their first 11 matches.

The Canaries have lost eight of their 11 top-flight matches since winning the Championship with 97 points last season.

With the international break upon us, Norwich will look to install a new man before they return to action against Southampton on November 20.

Other names being linked with the vacant post include former England manager Roy Hodgson and ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

Hodgson, 74, left his post as Crystal Palace manager over the summer after four years in which the Eagles became a permanent top-flight fixture.

Wilder, 54, guided Sheffield United to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League after successive promotions from League One and the Championship before leaving the Blades by mutual consent in March with the club bottom of the table after amassing only 14 points from 28 games.