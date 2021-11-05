Manchester derby: watch United v City live at Zayed Sports City

Footballs fans are in for a treat with the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Saturday promising to be an explosive contest.

Manchester United were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool last month but a 3-0 win over Tottenham and a draw at Atalanta in the Champions League have eased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester City too enter the contest in good form. After suffering losses to West Ham and Crystal Palace, City crushed Brugge 4-1 in the Champions League to get back on track.

City star Phil Foden has urged the club’s “massive” support in Abu Dhabi and the UAE to cheer the team on to victory on Saturday.

Ahead of the derby, Foden said: “It’s definitely the first game I look for when the fixture list comes out every year. It’s the game that every footballer dreams of and wants to play in. As a local boy and growing up in the academy, you know what it means to the fans. It’s a special game to play in and I’m looking forward to it.”

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo speaks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the Champions League match against Atalanta. Ronaldo's brace in the 2-2 draw saw him overtake Solskjaer in United's all-time scoring charts with 127 goals. EPA

“Everyone tunes in for derby day, it’s the biggest stage and that’s where I want to play. We know our fans in Abu Dhabi will be watching this game and City fans across the world” Foden added. “We really do feel their passion and their support. Hopefully we can make them happy and get the win for the supporters and especially our fans in Abu Dhabi.”

The club will be hosting a live screening event at Pitch 12 in Zayed Sports City. There will be special appearances from the Citizens’ mascot Moonbeam and the club’s Premier League and Carabao Cup trophies from their victorious 2020-21 season.

Those interested to attend the event should register by emailing CFS.AbuDhabi@CityFootball.com.

All supporters will be required to present a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app to attend the live screening.