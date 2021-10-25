Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United fans deserve better after Liverpool drubbing

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo said the team takes the blame for Sunday's embarrassing defeat to Liverpool adding that the club's fans deserve much better.

Mohamed Salah was the architect of Liverpool's 5-0 thumping on the turf of their bitter rivals, becoming the first visiting player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford since Brazil striker Ronaldo in 2003 while Paul Pogba was shown a red card minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

The defeat means United are winless in their last four Premier League games as they slipped to seventh in the table and heaped more pressure on under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there's no one else to blame," Ronaldo, who returned to the club in the summer for his second spell, said on Instagram.

"Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now!"

Defender Luke Shaw, who made a series of defensive errors alongside captain Harry Maguire on Sunday, echoed Ronaldo's comments.

"We are extremely disappointed, it is not good enough and it hurts a lot," Shaw told the club website. "I think football is obviously a team sport, we are in it together and we are all together.

"But I think, as individuals, we need to take responsibility for some of the actions tonight ... I have not been at my best and I know that, for maybe the last few weeks, so I need to reflect on that."

Solskjaer played down suggestions he will step down from his role after Sunday's mauling.

His position has come under more scrutiny after the manner of the defeat - United went into the interval 4-0 down - but the Norwegian vowed to stay and fight for his job.

"I do believe in myself," Solskjaer told reporters. "I do believe that I'm getting close to what I want with the club. I think what we've done, what I've seen, the development.

"Of course, the results lately haven't been good enough, I have to say, and that's ... hands up. And that brings doubt in anyone's mind, probably. But I've got to keep strong and I do believe in what we've been doing."

United are eight points behind league leaders Chelsea and play away to Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday before travelling to Italy three days later to face Atalanta in the Champions League group stage.

"Today's rock bottom, low in confidence," Solskjaer added. "But, you know, the next week it's Tottenham away. It's a Champions League game, Atalanta, the next team who visits us is Manchester City.

"We have to look forward. We have to sort the frame of minds out and make sure we go into the next training session in the next game with the right frame of mind."

