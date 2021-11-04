Ronaldo to the rescue and 'world's best' Lewandowski: Champions League team of the week

Another dramatic week in the Champions League and another 'Cristiano Ronaldo to the rescue act' for Manchester United.

The Portuguese striker's goals have been crucial to United's European campaign, and another two in the 2-2 draw against Atalanta saw him move ahead of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on United's goalscoring charts with 127.

Ronaldo's former club Juventus put their poor domestic form behind them with a fourth straight win in Group H.

Paulo Dybala put in a captain's performance to notch a brace in the 4-2 victory over Zenit Saint Petersburg to assure the Italians of a place in the knockout round.

Joining them will be Bayern Munich, who put Benfica to the sword with a 5-2 victory in Group E.

Robert Lewandowski was the star of that show, grabbing a hat-trick in his 100th appearance in Europe's premier competition.

Liverpool sealed their place in the last 32 with a 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid, with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold providing the assists for Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

