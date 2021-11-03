Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes his manager in Manchester United scoring charts

Cristiano Ronaldo passed his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United goal tally by scoring twice in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday.

Ronaldo’s 126th United goal drew him level with former striker Solskjaer, who played for the club between 1996 and 2007, and he then added No 127.

The pair overlapped as players for four seasons at the end of that spell, Ronaldo scoring his first 57 United goals and Solskjaer his final 12.

Breakdown of Ronaldo's United goals

Premier League

Ronaldo has scored four times in the league since his return to lift his career total in the English top flight from 84 to 88.

That leaves him three behind Solskjaer, who hit 91, leaving him sixth on United’s league scoring list in the Premier League era.

Champions League

Ronaldo’s brace against Atalanta took him to 21 Champions League goals for United, one more than Solskjaer managed in his illustrious career.

His 138 career goals and 180 appearances in the competition proper are both all-time records, with Ronaldo swelling those totals with five in four games in this season’s group stage.

Solskjaer, though, netted United’s most memorable Champions League goal when he toe-poked home the dramatic stoppage-time winner in the 1999 final against Bayern Munich in Barcelona.

Domestic cups and other competitions

Ronaldo scored 17 goals in domestic cups in his first spell at United, most notably capping his debut season by scoring in the 2004 FA Cup final and adding another in the following season’s League Cup final.

Solskjaer managed eight FA Cup and seven League Cup goals for the club to complete his tally.

Ronaldo’s one additional goal came against Gamba Osaka in the semi-final as United won the 2008 Club World Cup in Japan.

Manchester United's top 10 scorers

1). Wayne Rooney - 253 goals

2). Bobby Charlton - 249 goals

3). Denis Law - 237 goals

4). Jack Rowley - 211 goals

5). Dennis Violet - 179 goals

= George Best - 179 goals

7). Joe Spence - 169 goals

= Ryan Giggs - 169 goals

9). Mark Hughes - 163 goals

10). Paul Scholes - 155 goals

Manchester United ratings v Atalanta