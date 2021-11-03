Manchester United ratings v Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Eric Bailly 8, Paul Pogba 4

Portuguese star comes to the rescue again in Champions League thriller

Andy Mitten
Nov 3, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo kept Manchester United top of their Champions League group as his stoppage-time equaliser secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against Atalanta.

Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata twice gave the Italians the lead with efforts that United goalkeeper David De Gea might have done better with.

But Ronaldo, having wrapped up comeback wins against Villarreal and Atalanta at Old Trafford, finished Bruno Fernandes’ clever backheel before half-time and then restored parity again with a sensational strike.

Player ratings for Manchester United can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: November 3rd 2021, 3:32 AM
