Manchester United ratings v Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo 8, Eric Bailly 8, Paul Pogba 4

Cristiano Ronaldo kept Manchester United top of their Champions League group as his stoppage-time equaliser secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against Atalanta.

Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata twice gave the Italians the lead with efforts that United goalkeeper David De Gea might have done better with.

But Ronaldo, having wrapped up comeback wins against Villarreal and Atalanta at Old Trafford, finished Bruno Fernandes’ clever backheel before half-time and then restored parity again with a sensational strike.

