Lionel Messi will return to Barcelona 'after contract with PSG ends'

Lionel Messi has said he will return to live in Barcelona after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends and would like to become a technical director when he retires from playing, preferably at his former club.

Messi ended a two-decade era at Barca this summer after the financially-troubled La Liga club were unable to afford his new contract, despite the Argentine agreeing to a 50 per cent pay cut.

The 34-year-old forward soon after agreed terms on a two-year deal with French giants PSG, but in an interview with Spanish outlet Sport, he said he is already targeting a return to his old city for when he hangs up his boots.

"What is almost confirmed ... is that we are going to live in Barcelona again and that our life will be there," said Messi, who is Barca's record scorer with 672 goals and helped the club win 24 major trophies.

"It's what my wife wants and what I want. I don't know when my contract with PSG ends but we'll go back to Barcelona to live.

"I always said that I would love to be able to help the club ... I would love to be a technical director at some point. I don't know if it will be at Barcelona or not.

"If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again because it's the club that I love and I would love for it to continue doing well, to continue growing and to continue being one of the best in the world."

Barcelona have certainly struggled since Messi left the Camp Nou in the summer. The Catalans are ninth in La Liga, nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad, and have won just four of their 11 league games so far. They are not faring much better in the Champions League and sit third in Group E having edged past bottom side Dynamo Kiev in their last outing following successive 3-0 defeats to Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Barca's disappointing start to the season has resulted in manager Ronald Koeman getting sacked after 14 months in the dugout.

While PSG are in much healthier shape - Maurcio Pochettino's side top both Ligue 1 and their Champions League group - Messi's early months in the French capital have not gone entirely to plan.

The Argentine has struggled with a few injury setbacks and is yet to get off the mark after five Ligue 1 matches, although he has scored three goals in as many games in the Champions League.

Messi limped off injured in PSG's 2-1 win over champions Lille on Friday but Pochettino is hopeful he will be available for this week's Champions League game at RB Leipzig.

Barcelona take on Dynamo on Wednesday as they aim for a second Champions League win.