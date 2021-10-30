Newcastle v Chelsea ratings: Wilson 6, Clark 7; James 9, Havertz 6

Chelsea were without a recognised striker but still proved too good for Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday.

Reece James scored twice to help the Premier League leaders ease to a 3-0 win.

The hosts managed to hold out for 65 minutes before James hit a left-footer past Karl Darlow, and then a right-foot shot 12 minutes later to dent Newcastle's hopes.

Jorginho then converted penalty in the 81st minute, which was icing on the cake.

"I think the first one was probably the better goal on my weaker foot - it was a good finish," James, who also scored in the 7-0 thrashing of Norwich City last weekend, said.

"We knew coming here would be a tough game. We had to break them down and it took a lot of time."

The Blues moved three points clear at the top with their fourth straight Premier League win.

Defeat for Newcastle saw them equal their longest winless run at the beginning of a top-flight season of 10 games, which was set in 1898 and again in 2018.

