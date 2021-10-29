Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds hopes to take Welsh club into Premier League

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has just taken his first steps in the world of football ownership and he has already set very high targets.

Reynolds and his Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney are hoping of taking the fifth-tier Welsh club right up to the Premier League.

Read more 10 celebrities who invested in a sports club before Ryan Reynolds

The actors are on their first visit to Wrexham since taking ownership of the National League club earlier in the year. Reynolds and McElhenney saw Wrexham lose 3-2 at Maidenhead on Tuesday and will next attend their first home game at the Racecourse against Torquay on Saturday.

Wrexham was formed in 1864 and is the third oldest professional football club in the world. And Reynolds and McElhenney are determined to take their club to the top of English football.

Deadpool star Reynolds said: "We've been surprised how emotionally invested my friends and family are in this. It's something incredibly contagious.

"It's been tough as it's been a year plus [since making their bid to buy Wrexham in September 2020] watching from afar and following on social media.

"I don't profess to be a football expert, but I see the beauty of the fan and I see it through others.

"We'd be lying if the dream wasn't the Premier League. We want to get back in the Football League and continue our way upwards."