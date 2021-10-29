Maguire demands Man United players take 'huge responsibility' for Liverpool humiliation

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has demanded his teammates take "huge responsibility" for the "embarrassing" defeat to Liverpool and says the players let down manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United visit Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday following a week of intense scrutiny in the wake of the 5-0 defeat at Old Trafford to fierce rivals Liverpool.

READ MORE Manchester United's nostalgia project under Solskjaer has failed miserably

Much of the criticism has been aimed at manager Solskjaer and speculation has increased over his future at the club. However, Maguire has insisted that the blame should be levelled at the players.

"I hope every player in the dressing room is looking at themselves, taking full responsibility on their shoulders and not pointing the finger and blaming anyone else," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"You look at yourself first and foremost when you have a result like this and a period like this.

"We let the manager down against Liverpool. We let the fans down, the club down, us as players. So we have to take huge responsibility for that."

Maguire said it had been difficult to process the defeat, which saw United trail 4-0 at halftime - the club's worst halftime deficit in their Premier League history.

"It's been tough, it's been disappointing. When you look back at the result and the performance it was embarrassing. Nowhere near good enough for this club," he said. "It's been a tough week. I'm not going to say we've moved on easily.

"It's one of the lowest I'm sure all the players have felt in their career. You go home and you don't sleep much, you've got thoughts running through your head. 'If only I did this or this'. If I'm being honest I went home and I just looked at myself and what I can do better and take full responsibility on my shoulders."

United's leaky defence has been under particular scrutiny after conceding nine goals in their last two Premier League games and keeping one clean sheet in their last 21 matches in all competitions.

Man United v Liverpool player ratings

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: David de Gea 4 - Conceded now in 13 consecutive home games for United – not that he could do much about the five which past him. A chocolate fireguard would have offered more protection. Good save from Alexander Arnold after 70. EPA

"We've conceded far too many goals. I take a big responsibility for that. I take responsibility for my own performance but also the defensive performance as well," Maguire, 28, said.

"I'm the captain, I've been a mainstay in the defence for over two years. We've had some good runs but at the minute we're not defending well enough.

"My performances haven't been good enough and I'm looking to get back to the form I've shown prior to the injury in the last two seasons."

The England defender said it was time for the club's senior players to show their value.

"We've now got to stick together as a group, try to move forward from the (Liverpool) result and put on a positive performance on Saturday," said Maguire.

"We've got big players at this club, big experience, big international players and now we've got to show that."