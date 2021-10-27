Koeman puts on brave face during Barcelona training with job on the line - in pictures

Ronald Koeman oversaw Barcelona's training session ahead of their next challenging fixture - against an in-form Rayo Vallecano - seemingly at the end of his stint as manager.

The Dutchman was appointed in August 2020 but has seen the club's fortunes plummet after Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year. An indifferent start to the season has yielded just 15 points from nine league games, with pressure on the manager mounting after the clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

"I'm a grown up and I know how those things work," Koeman said.

"I want to enjoy the time that I have left, either if it is eight years, six months, one year, or some weeks. I think it's important that we win this game, we can't afford back-to-back losses."

Koeman also dismissed the significance of some supporters surrounding his car as he made his exit from Camp Nou following the defeat to Real.

"It is a social problem. Uneducated people that don’t understand rules and values. Inside the stadium the environment was completely different and that is what I keep in mind, that festive vibe, not with those kinds of people," he said.

A major issue for Koeman is that he may be without teenage forward Ansu Fati because of pain in his surgically repaired right knee.

"He doesn't feel right, we will decide on Wednesday morning if he makes the trip," the manager said.