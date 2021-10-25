Premier League team of the week: Mohamed Salah, Mason Mount and Josh King all impress

A dramatic round of Premier League fixtures that sparked huge celebrations among fans - and left others with heads in hands and some managers fearing for their futures.

The action kicked off on Friday night, when Arsenal comfortably downed Aston Villa, and then Saturday's early game saw Chelsea thrash Norwich City.

Watford earned one of the most surprising results of the weekend, a 5-2 win at Everton, with Josh King grabbing a hat-trick against his former club.

Manchester City looked impressive again in their win at Brighton, and on Sunday there were victories for West Ham against Tottenham and Leicester at Brentford.

The weekend rounded off with a blockbuster, though Manchester United fans might not want to be reminded. A 5-0 win for Liverpool was their biggest ever at Old Trafford, and there will be questions asked of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Reflecting on the latest round of Premier League matches, Richard Jolly has selected his team of the week in the photo gallery above.