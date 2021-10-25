Barcelona v Real Madrid player ratings: Gavi 7, Fati 6; Vinicius Jr 8, Benzema 7

A superb strike from David Alaba and a late goal from Lucas Vazquez helped Real Madrid defeat Barcelona 2-1 in the first Clasico of the season in front of more than 86,000 fans at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona were in control in the first half but Real were sharp on the counter-attack, taking the lead with Alaba's left-footed drive from the edge of the box.

Vazquez added a second goal in stoppage time on a counterattack with Barcelona desperately thrown forward in search of an equaliser.

Sergio Aguero pulled one back for Barcelona on a cross from Dest in the final seconds but it was too late by then.

“That [first] goal was decisive,” said Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. “In games like this, whoever scores first has a big advantage. Games are decided in the area, and we were not effective today.”

