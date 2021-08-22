Barcelona player salaries: Who are the top earners now Lionel Messi has left?

There's been a big change in finances at Camp Nou

Dominic Hart
Aug 22, 2021

Lionel Messi didn't want to leave and Barcelona didn't want him to go - but economic pressures forced the Argentine out in order to save the Spanish giants from breaching regulations.

When Messi last signed a contract at Camp Nou, he was earning around £60,758,000 ($82.8m) per year or £1,168,423 per week.

Even though he agreed to take a 50 per cent pay cut, Barca president Joan Laporte still couldn't balance the books, and Messi moved on to Paris-Saint German and an annual salary of $41m plus bonuses.

While Messi was by far the biggest earner at Camp Nou after 21 glittering years and a club record 35 trophies, there are still some hefty pay packets, according to fcbarcelonalatestnews.com.

Who is the top earner at Barcelona?

Frenkie de Jong celebrates a Barca goal. Getty

Midfield star Frenkie de Jong has taken over from Messi as the top earner at Barcelona, with a weekly wage of £354,000. That's an annual salary of £18,434,000.

The top ten earners at Barcelona

1. Frenkie de Jong £354,000 a week

2. Antoine Griezmann £345,000 a week

3. Sergio Busquets £258,000 a week

4= Sergio Aguero £230,000 a week

4= 4Memphis Depay £230,000 a week

6= Gerard Pique £210,000 a week

6= Ousmane Dembélé £210,000 a week

6= Miralem Pjanic £210,000 a week

9. Samuel Umtiti £208,000 a week

10. Sergi Roberto £170,000 a week

