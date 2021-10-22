Jose Mourinho takes blame as Roma hit for six by Bodo/Glimt in Norway - in pictures

Erik Botheim and Ola Solbakken scored twice each for the home side

Steve Luckings
Oct 22, 2021

Jose Mourinho suffered one of biggest defeats of his coaching career as AS Roma stumbled to a shock 6-1 loss at Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Erik Botheim and Ola Solbakken scored twice each for the home side, who led 2-1 at half time and ran rampant in the second period to stun the Italians.

Read more
The Big Read: Bodø Glimt – Remarkable rise of Norway's next champions despite challenges and perpetual change

It was the first time in 1,008 games as a coach that a Mourinho side conceded six goals or more.

He did rest a number of first-team regulars, perhaps in anticipation of a comfortable night, and was made to pay.

"I decided to play with this line-up, so the responsibility is mine," the 58-year-old Portuguese told Sky Sport Italia. "I did it with good intentions, to give an opportunity to those who work hard and to rotate the squad on a synthetic pitch in cold weather.

"I never disguised the fact we were a squad with real limitations. We have 13 players who represent one team, the others are on a different level. We lost against a team that showed more quality on the night. It's that simple."

The defeat may not have been quite as painful for Mourinho as Real Madrid’s humiliating 5-0 loss to Barcelona in 2010 but Roma, who started the Europa Conference League with two wins, are now in second in the group on six points, one behind Bodo/Glimt.

Updated: October 22nd 2021, 6:56 AM
Jose MourinhoAS RomaFootball
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Horror night for Mourinho as Roma hit for six by Bodo/Glimt in Norway
An image that illustrates this article Chelsea forced to think outside the box following injuries to Lukaku and Werner
An image that illustrates this article Al Ain maintain unbeaten start to stay top of Adnoc Pro League
An image that illustrates this article Premier League predictions: Liverpool maul Man United, Newcastle win at last